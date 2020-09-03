Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has raised its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

