NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers Sells 3,000 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $77,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.20 on Thursday. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetGear by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

