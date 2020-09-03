NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's fiscal first-quarter results reflect strength in all-flash business, and solid uptake of File, Block and Object Software, and Public Cloud Services. Also, upbeat guidance for fiscal second quarter bodes well. NetApp is well positioned to benefit from improvement in adoption of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid intensifying competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

