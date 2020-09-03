Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 831,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have commented on UEPS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13.
About Net 1 UEPS Technologies
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.
