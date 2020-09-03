Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 831,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UEPS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

