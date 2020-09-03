Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.38 million, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Navigator has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,705,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 442,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navigator by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in Navigator by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,317,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 92,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 84,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Navigator by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

