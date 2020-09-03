Nautilus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the average volume of 1,149 call options.

In related news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Nautilus stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.33. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $15.91.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

