National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get National Security Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.16.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.