National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NHI. JMP Securities began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.8% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

