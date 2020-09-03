National Bank Financial Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$11.86 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.58.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

