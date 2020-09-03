National Bank Financial Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.55

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.55 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.44.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.52 million and a PE ratio of -35.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.37.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

