Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 1,500 Shares

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.