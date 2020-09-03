Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,933,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $79,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

