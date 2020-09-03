M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to aid bottom-line growth. Further, increasing loans and deposits balance will support revenue growth. Also, the company is exposed to less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, persistently rising expenses on account of upgrades in infrastructure and technology might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and deterioration of credit quality are headwinds.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.63.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

