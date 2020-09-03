Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 82.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

