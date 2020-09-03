Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,498 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $724,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,946,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,512,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.88. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.