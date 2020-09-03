Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
