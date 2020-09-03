Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 227.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.