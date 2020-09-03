Morgan Stanley Increases Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $16.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

CLDR opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudera by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 137,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cloudera by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

