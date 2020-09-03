Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.29–1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $549-554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.23 million.Mongodb also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.29)-($1.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

