Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $290.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $259.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.86.

Shares of MDB opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $258.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mongodb by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

