Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mongodb has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $258.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

