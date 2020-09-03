Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.21.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

