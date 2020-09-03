Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.23

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.23 and last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 27735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

