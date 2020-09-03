Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

Get Mongodb alerts:

MDB stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mongodb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mongodb by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.