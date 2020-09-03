Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mongodb stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

