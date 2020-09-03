Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.