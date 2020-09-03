Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
