Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

MNTA stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $36,903.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,824. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

