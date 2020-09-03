Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $228.00 at SVB Leerink

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $226.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

