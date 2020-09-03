Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,454,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $49,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BCS cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

