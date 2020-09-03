MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 35,800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MITEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

