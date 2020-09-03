Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.22

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 489182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $10,255,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

