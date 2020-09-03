MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

NYSE:MGM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

