Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $17.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Methanex by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.