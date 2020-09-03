Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 30th total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantil Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 153.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

