Medifast Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,062 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,093% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

MED opened at $171.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

