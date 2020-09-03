Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

MPW opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

