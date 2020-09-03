Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Matson by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATX opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Matson has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

