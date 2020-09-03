Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

