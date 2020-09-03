Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Shares of MRTN stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.
In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
