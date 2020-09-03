Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

MAR opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

