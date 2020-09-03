MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 16,650.0% in August

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 16,650.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.