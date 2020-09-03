Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.80 ($1.85).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 107.55 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45), for a total value of £37,435.86 ($48,916.58).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

