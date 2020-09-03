ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

