Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. 423,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 254,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 9.43%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

