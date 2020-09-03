Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

