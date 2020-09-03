Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Nicholas Devlin Acquires 4,651 Shares

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin bought 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,773.51).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,799.52 ($25,871.58).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,641.98).

LON:WINE opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 436.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.95. Majestic Wine PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

WINE has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

