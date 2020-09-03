Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MMD opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

