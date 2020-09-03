MAG Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 1,494 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 81,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.