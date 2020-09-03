Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.77. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Macerich by 151.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Macerich by 95.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

