Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.