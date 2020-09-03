Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.