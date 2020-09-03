Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Update

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, an increase of 4,446.2% from the July 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LCDX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Lucid has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Lucid

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

